MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Acquired by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,062,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,345 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.12% of MetLife worth $64,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MET. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $392,304,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in MetLife by 11.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,559,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,587,189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515,838 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,106,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222,204 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 62,239.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,638,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,661 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 210.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,678,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,113 shares during the period. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MET shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.43.

MetLife stock opened at $57.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.61 billion, a PE ratio of 47.00, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.31. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $67.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,784,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

