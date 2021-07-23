Metro AG (ETR:B4B3) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Metro AG (ETR:B4B3) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €9.42 ($11.08).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on B4B3. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Independent Research set a €8.10 ($9.53) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €8.90 ($10.47) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Metro alerts:

Shares of Metro stock opened at €11.10 ($13.06) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €11.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 300.11. Metro has a twelve month low of €8.34 ($9.81) and a twelve month high of €13.00 ($15.29). The stock has a market cap of $33.03 million and a PE ratio of 7.23.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.