MIB Coin (MIB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $272,653.43

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 23rd. MIB Coin has a market capitalization of $272,653.43 and approximately $2.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MIB Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, MIB Coin has traded down 24.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00029814 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00026382 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000040 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MIB Coin Coin Profile

MIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 420,755,596 coins and its circulating supply is 143,453,668 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

MIB Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

