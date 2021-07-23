Michael G. Grey Sells 5,000 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Stock

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ HZNP traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,609,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,630. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.44. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $56.20 and a twelve month high of $103.03. The firm has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business had revenue of $342.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 408,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,598,000 after buying an additional 28,300 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter valued at about $3,682,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.5% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,144,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $289,406,000 after acquiring an additional 135,600 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth about $52,303,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth about $2,195,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HZNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.27.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

