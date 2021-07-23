Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 416.20 ($5.44). Micro Focus International shares last traded at GBX 400.50 ($5.23), with a volume of 878,799 shares.

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on shares of Micro Focus International in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Micro Focus International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 440 ($5.75).

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.27. The company has a market capitalization of £1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 483.01.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Micro Focus International’s dividend payout ratio is -0.03%.

Micro Focus International Company Profile (LON:MCRO)

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.

