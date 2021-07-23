Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Immersion Capital LLP’s 3rd Largest Position

Immersion Capital LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 551,920 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 86,000 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 13.8% of Immersion Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Immersion Capital LLP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $130,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Microsoft by 8.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,213,131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $286,020,000 after buying an additional 91,175 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 4.3% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 169,429 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $39,947,000 after buying an additional 7,046 shares in the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 4.0% in the first quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.9% in the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 27,069 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,382,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 239.1% in the first quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 9,213 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 6,496 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.80.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $286.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $262.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $196.25 and a 1-year high of $286.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.