Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,726 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.3% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 140,861 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,330,000 after buying an additional 13,911 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $40,844,000. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,844,964 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $906,528,000 after acquiring an additional 38,723 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,989,868 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,656,091,000 after purchasing an additional 595,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,049 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,264,000 after purchasing an additional 9,693 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.80.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,833,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSFT stock opened at $286.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $262.77. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.25 and a fifty-two week high of $286.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

