Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,782,142 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 478,151 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 5.8% of Putnam Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.20% of Microsoft worth $3,485,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 140,861 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,330,000 after buying an additional 13,911 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,844,000. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,844,964 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $906,528,000 after buying an additional 38,723 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,989,868 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,656,091,000 after buying an additional 595,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,049 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,264,000 after buying an additional 9,693 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $378.00 price target (up previously from $310.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Wedbush raised their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen raised their price target on Microsoft from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.80.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $286.14 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $196.25 and a 1 year high of $286.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $262.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.