Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Increased by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,429 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,046 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.4% of Corient Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $39,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Microsoft by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,369,178,000 after buying an additional 8,865,366 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its position in Microsoft by 43.1% during the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 20,483,405 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,829,372,000 after buying an additional 6,168,906 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Microsoft by 5,330.8% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 5,357,196 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,791,000 after buying an additional 5,258,551 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 14,603.6% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,430,203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,044,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400,073 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of MSFT opened at $286.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $262.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $196.25 and a 52 week high of $286.42.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Microsoft from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, increased their target price on Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.80.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.