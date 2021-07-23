Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Issues Earnings Results

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.47), Fidelity Earnings reports. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 12.69%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSBI traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $24.04. The company had a trading volume of 853 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,383. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.77. Midland States Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $30.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $537.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 65.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

