MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $46.95 Million

Brokerages expect MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) to post $46.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $48.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $45.70 million. MidWestOne Financial Group posted sales of $46.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full-year sales of $191.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $187.40 million to $195.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $180.55 million, with estimates ranging from $180.40 million to $180.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MidWestOne Financial Group.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $50.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.90 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 12.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOFG opened at $27.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $441.82 million, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.98. MidWestOne Financial Group has a one year low of $16.59 and a one year high of $33.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.97%.

In other MidWestOne Financial Group news, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 2,000 shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $61,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Len D. Devaisher acquired 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.25 per share, with a total value of $46,406.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,343.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,658 shares of company stock worth $51,848 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV acquired a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MidWestOne Financial Group (MOFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.