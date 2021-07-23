MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Issues Earnings Results

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) announced its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 12.07%.

Shares of MOFG traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.65. 27,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,582. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.98. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 52 week low of $16.59 and a 52 week high of $33.68. The stock has a market cap of $441.85 million, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.97%.

In related news, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $61,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Len D. Devaisher acquired 1,485 shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.25 per share, for a total transaction of $46,406.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,811 shares in the company, valued at $275,343.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 1,658 shares of company stock valued at $51,848 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

Further Reading: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.