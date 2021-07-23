MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Issues Earnings Results

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) announced its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 12.07%.
Shares of MOFG traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.65. 27,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,582. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.98. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 52 week low of $16.59 and a 52 week high of $33.68. The stock has a market cap of $441.85 million, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.97%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.
About MidWestOne Financial Group
MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.
