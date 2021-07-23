Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) Shares Down 6.6%

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND)’s share price traded down 6.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.63 and last traded at $16.74. 188,598 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,516,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.93.

Millendo Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MLND)

As of June 25, 2021, Millendo Therapeutics, Inc was acquired by Tempest Therapeutics Inc, in a reverse merger transaction. Millendo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

