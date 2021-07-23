Millennium Management LLC Acquires 1,009,139 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 38.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,622,273 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,009,139 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Infosys worth $67,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Origin Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 16.9% during the first quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 5,548,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,871,000 after purchasing an additional 803,500 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Infosys by 12.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 24,498,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756,587 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Infosys by 6.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 161,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 9,710 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Infosys by 7.9% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, Applied Research Investments LLC raised its position in Infosys by 12.9% in the first quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 213,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 24,398 shares during the period. 16.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INFY shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.33 to $21.80 in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Infosys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.97.

NYSE INFY opened at $21.45 on Friday. Infosys Limited has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $21.87. The company has a market cap of $91.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.17.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Infosys had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 27.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

