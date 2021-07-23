Millennium Management LLC Acquires 116,243 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 176.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,243 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.47% of Bio-Techne worth $69,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,574,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,747,172,000 after buying an additional 226,562 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 9.6% during the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,065,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $406,833,000 after buying an additional 92,939 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 925,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $293,995,000 after buying an additional 26,386 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 13.1% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 826,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $315,641,000 after buying an additional 95,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 28.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,386,000 after buying an additional 116,871 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TECH. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $424.91.

TECH stock opened at $470.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $435.52. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $228.66 and a 52 week high of $470.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.44, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.13.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $243.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Bio-Techne’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.16%.

In related news, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.67, for a total transaction of $4,566,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.00, for a total transaction of $358,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,577 shares of company stock worth $18,451,038 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.