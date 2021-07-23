Millennium Management LLC Acquires 1,762,554 Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) by 2,499.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,833,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,762,554 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 2.20% of California Resources worth $44,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of California Resources by 15.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Resources in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of California Resources by 260.3% in the first quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,616,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,899 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Resources in the first quarter valued at $591,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Resources in the first quarter valued at $3,609,000. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 1,193,081 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $39,681,874.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tiffany Thom Cepak purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.45 per share, with a total value of $244,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,432.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,876,452 shares of company stock valued at $154,659,860.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on California Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

Shares of California Resources stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.04. 311,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,270. California Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.99 and a fifty-two week high of $34.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $363.00 million during the quarter.

California Resources Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

