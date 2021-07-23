Millennium Management LLC Acquires 510,017 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 298.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 681,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 510,017 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.45% of Bruker worth $43,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bruker by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 140,993 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,632,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Bruker by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Bruker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Bruker by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 9,798 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Bruker by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after purchasing an additional 49,149 shares during the period. 69.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BRKR traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.50. 537,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,171. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.78. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Bruker Co. has a 12 month low of $37.27 and a 12 month high of $81.63.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. Bruker had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The firm had revenue of $554.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

Several brokerages have commented on BRKR. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.20.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

