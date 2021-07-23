Millennium Management LLC Acquires 773,281 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 237.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,099,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 773,281 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Brown & Brown worth $50,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 205.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 590.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $515,344.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $43,911,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 55,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,517.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRO stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 994,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,511. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.72 and a 52-week high of $54.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 0.68.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $815.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 22.16%.

BRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.11.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

