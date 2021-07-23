Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stake in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 208.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,295,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 875,671 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.02% of Open Lending worth $45,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Open Lending in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Open Lending in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Open Lending by 149.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Open Lending in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Open Lending in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. 82.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LPRO shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Open Lending from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Open Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Open Lending from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Open Lending has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPRO traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,957. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.44. Open Lending Co. has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $44.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.33 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 10.05 and a quick ratio of 10.05.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). Open Lending had a negative net margin of 68.56% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The firm had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Open Lending’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Open Lending Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

