Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,099,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,138 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.47% of The AES worth $83,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AES. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of The AES by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 44,271,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,186,934,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630,244 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The AES by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,731,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,172,437,000 after purchasing an additional 680,732 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The AES by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,359,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,737,000 after purchasing an additional 373,435 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The AES by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,257,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of The AES by 3,392.9% during the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,860,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AES opened at $24.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.44. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $14.83 and a 52 week high of $29.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of -64.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.82.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The AES had a positive return on equity of 26.18% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1505 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AES. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The AES from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on The AES in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on The AES in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The AES currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

The AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

