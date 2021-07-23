Millennium Management LLC Buys 1,184,368 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 1,414.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,268,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,184,368 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.50% of Aramark worth $47,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 11.0% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARMK traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.95. The company had a trading volume of 23 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,040. Aramark has a 12-month low of $20.31 and a 12-month high of $43.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 14.89% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Aramark’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Aramark will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -258.82%.

ARMK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.27.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

