Millennium Management LLC Buys 249,075 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,331,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,075 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Arch Capital Group worth $51,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 246.5% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 197.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 155.5% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.43.

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 30,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $1,220,775.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,187 shares in the company, valued at $6,441,119.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $1,481,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,289.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 122,146 shares of company stock worth $4,835,015 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,960. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $27.41 and a 12 month high of $41.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.01. The stock has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.86.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

