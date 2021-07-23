Millennium Management LLC Buys 946,263 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 75.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,200,779 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 946,263 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.99% of The Wendy’s worth $44,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 212,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Wendy’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.31.

NASDAQ:WEN traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,757. The Wendy’s Company has a 12-month low of $18.86 and a 12-month high of $29.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.94.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.02 million. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 8.09%. The Wendy’s’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

In related news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 649,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $17,358,006.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,258,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,618,863.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kurt A. Kane sold 153,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $4,238,020.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 256,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,286.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 945,551 shares of company stock valued at $25,472,271. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

