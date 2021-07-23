Millennium Management LLC Buys 953,229 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 6,134.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 968,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 953,229 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.37% of Ares Management worth $54,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ares Management during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 883 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Management alerts:

In other Ares Management news, CFO Michael R. Mcferran sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $5,523,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Antoinette Cook Bush acquired 5,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.79 per share, with a total value of $300,181.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARES traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.10. 332,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,816. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.50 and a beta of 1.03. Ares Management Co. has a 52-week low of $38.13 and a 52-week high of $65.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.27.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.05). Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $411.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 101.08%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.