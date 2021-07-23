Millennium Management LLC Cuts Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,196,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 824,395 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.62% of Vertiv worth $43,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter worth $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 44.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 3,725.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter worth $114,000. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRT stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $27.48. 1,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,960,479. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $13.21 and a twelve month high of $27.81. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.99.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 79.60%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

VRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

