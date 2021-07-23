Millennium Management LLC Cuts Stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 971,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 281,245 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.75% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $44,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 135.5% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 29.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FR. Scotiabank raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Industrial Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.19.

In related news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total transaction of $738,900.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 215,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,639,125.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $531,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,556,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,800 shares of company stock worth $2,017,992. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FR stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.62. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.46. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $55.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 0.87.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $117.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.71 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 50.60% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 58.70%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.