Millennium Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 590,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218,668 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.39% of Spectrum Brands worth $50,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,719,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,123,000 after acquiring an additional 12,360 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $51,991,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 534,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,448,000 after purchasing an additional 72,226 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 384,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,655,000 after purchasing an additional 65,613 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spectrum Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.75.

Shares of NYSE SPB traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,454. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.59 and a 1-year high of $97.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.90.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.77. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.