Millennium Management LLC Decreases Position in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 43.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,177,158 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 893,191 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of BHP Group worth $68,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 67.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 501 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 272.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter worth about $115,000.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on BBL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on BHP Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.99.

Shares of NYSE BBL opened at $62.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.70. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $37.88 and a 52-week high of $68.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group (NYSE:BBL).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.