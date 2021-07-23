Millennium Management LLC Decreases Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 37.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,406,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 853,226 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.61% of Evergy worth $83,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Evergy in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Evergy in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Evergy in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Evergy in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Evergy by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. 82.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on EVRG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.20.

NYSE:EVRG opened at $64.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.48. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.36. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.61 and a 1-year high of $65.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 69.03%.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

