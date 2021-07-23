Millennium Management LLC Grows Stake in Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ) by 39.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,424,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,256,475 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 4.89% of Artius Acquisition worth $44,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AACQ. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Artius Acquisition by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 18,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Artius Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $633,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Artius Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $17,188,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artius Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $5,558,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Artius Acquisition by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 310,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AACQ traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,107,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,069,232. Artius Acquisition Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $14.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.14.

In other news, Director Charles Drucker purchased 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,500,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Artius Acquisition in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

About Artius Acquisition

Artius Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It intends to focus on technology enabled businesses that directly or indirectly offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services, or financial services to companies.

