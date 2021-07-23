Millennium Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 752,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,002 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.51% of Inari Medical worth $80,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inari Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Inari Medical in the first quarter worth $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inari Medical in the first quarter worth $52,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Inari Medical news, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.53, for a total value of $3,075,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 944,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,843,481.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.77, for a total value of $744,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 203,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,811,497.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 191,085 shares of company stock valued at $17,725,258. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NARI. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Inari Medical from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Inari Medical from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.17.

Shares of NARI stock opened at $90.51 on Friday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.62 and a 1-year high of $127.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 418.45 and a beta of 2.14.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.10. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $57.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

