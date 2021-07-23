Millennium Management LLC Has $49.78 Million Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 53.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297,300 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.16% of McKesson worth $49,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,379,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,550,000 after purchasing an additional 409,378 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,636,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,343,000 after purchasing an additional 434,162 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,878,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,947,000 after acquiring an additional 64,254 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in McKesson by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,855,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,911,000 after buying an additional 16,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 10.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,442,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,425,000 after purchasing an additional 232,431 shares in the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McKesson alerts:

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,359,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,438,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total value of $27,486.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,219.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,999 shares of company stock worth $2,784,193. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MCK stock traded up $2.77 on Friday, hitting $201.80. 2,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,579. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $141.32 and a 12-month high of $204.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a PE ratio of -6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.88.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $59.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 9.76%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Argus raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. McKesson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.33.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.