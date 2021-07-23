Millennium Management LLC Has $52.59 Million Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 143.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 370,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 218,034 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Darden Restaurants worth $52,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants stock traded up $1.64 on Friday, hitting $145.84. 2,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,906,752. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.88 and a 1 year high of $150.20.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The business’s revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.24) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 25th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DRI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. MKM Partners raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.96.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 12,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $1,857,873.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,999,116.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Todd Burrowes sold 5,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $785,009.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,488,013.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,781 shares of company stock worth $16,152,153. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

