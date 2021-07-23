Millennium Management LLC Has $65.31 Million Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 66.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 934,783 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374,038 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.37% of SS&C Technologies worth $65,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 6,110.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 121,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,461,000 after purchasing an additional 119,150 shares in the last quarter. Incline Global Management LLC raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Incline Global Management LLC now owns 589,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,196,000 after buying an additional 256,280 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,656,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $814,459,000 after buying an additional 373,392 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 756,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,834,000 after buying an additional 217,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

SSNC opened at $75.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.44. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.28 and a 1 year high of $75.94.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

