Millennium Management LLC Has $81.77 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 75.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,384 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $81,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,540,076,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,420,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,963 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $616,182,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 615.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,428,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,478 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $439.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $426.38. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $320.55 and a 12 month high of $439.81.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

