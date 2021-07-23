Millennium Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 117.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,151,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,163,425 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.49% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $51,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the first quarter worth about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 863.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VSH. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

NYSE:VSH traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.41.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $764.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.61 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is currently 41.30%.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

