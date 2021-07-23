Millennium Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 180.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,557,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,644,401 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.43% of Medical Properties Trust worth $54,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.3% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 109,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 716,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,238,000 after buying an additional 64,001 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 369,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,854,000 after purchasing an additional 21,847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

NYSE MPW traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $21.04. 3,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,519,949. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.82. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 39.02%. The business had revenue of $362.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 71.34%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.32.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.