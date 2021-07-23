Millennium Management LLC Invests $47.80 Million in Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPYU)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPYU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,760,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,800,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000.

Get Reinvent Technology Partners Y alerts:

RTPYU stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,464. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.10. Reinvent Technology Partners Y has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.52.

Reinvent Technology Partners Y, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Reinvent Technology Partners Y Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinvent Technology Partners Y and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.