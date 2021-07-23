Millennium Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 44.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 513,979 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 414,276 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $72,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $148.23 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.17 and a 52-week high of $156.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.42. The stock has a market cap of $91.92 billion, a PE ratio of -384.49, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

FIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.95.

In other news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

