Millennium Management LLC Purchases 165,958 Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,272,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 165,958 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.36% of Just Eat Takeaway.com worth $76,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 0.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 0.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 7.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 2.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,323 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:GRUB opened at $16.63 on Friday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $19.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.41.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $550.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.90 million. Just Eat Takeaway.com’s revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Just Eat Takeaway.com will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

GRUB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research dropped their price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com to $64.25 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.89.

In related news, insider Margo Drucker sold 1,975 shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total transaction of $132,878.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,097 shares in the company, valued at $342,926.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 6,000 shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total value of $408,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,153,041.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,975 shares of company stock valued at $1,134,038. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

