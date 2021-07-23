Millennium Management LLC Purchases 247,779 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 37.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 906,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247,779 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.86% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $44,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 152,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after purchasing an additional 14,991 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 11,388 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 377.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 65,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter worth about $4,286,000. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SPR traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.95. 946,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,877,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.21. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.26 and a 52-week high of $53.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 2.10.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.36). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 27.23% and a negative return on equity of 64.00%. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.79) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is currently -0.70%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPR. Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.