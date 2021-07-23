Millennium Management LLC Purchases 286,781 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 50.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 851,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286,781 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of DraftKings worth $52,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in DraftKings by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 708,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,966,000 after buying an additional 222,564 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 200,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,332,000 after acquiring an additional 118,979 shares in the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Shares of DKNG traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $49.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,047,081. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.51 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 1.94.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.34 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 133.84%. As a group, research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

DKNG has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on DraftKings from $81.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Cannonball Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cowen raised DraftKings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.29.

In other DraftKings news, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $2,410,353.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 341,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,446,680.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 333,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $14,693,362.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,645,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,793,431.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,668,138 shares of company stock valued at $130,350,163. 62.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.