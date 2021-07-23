Millennium Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,055,437 Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,055,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,161,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $344,000. Areion Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,849,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $506,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $708,000.

Shares of SRNGU traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,112. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.42. Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $11.29.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp and changed its name to Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

