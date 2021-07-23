Millennium Management LLC Raises Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 643.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 272,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 236,159 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.18% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $44,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.17.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, EVP Gary D. Dean sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.61, for a total value of $710,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,244,046.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.93, for a total value of $1,799,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,901,202.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,865 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,947. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ARE stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $195.08. The company had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,032. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.40. The firm has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.73. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.08 and a 52 week high of $196.10.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). The company had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 39.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.37%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.