Millennium Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,070,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,166 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.52% of Builders FirstSource worth $49,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,718,000 after acquiring an additional 147,779 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 192.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 78,703 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 313,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,779,000 after acquiring an additional 96,131 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 150,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,155,000 after acquiring an additional 12,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLDR traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $44.92. 499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,151,003. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $53.99.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.93.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

