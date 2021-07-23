Millennium Management LLC Sells 22,730 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 37.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 22,730 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Markel worth $43,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MKL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Markel during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,282,000. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Markel by 158.0% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 97,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,445,000 after buying an additional 59,891 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Markel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,194,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Markel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,602,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Markel by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 106,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,159,000 after buying an additional 30,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

MKL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $1,017.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other Markel news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 82 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,195.35 per share, with a total value of $98,018.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,832.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,197.29, for a total value of $523,215.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,813 shares in the company, valued at $101,545,756.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Markel stock traded down $14.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,216.48. The company had a trading volume of 33,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,209.72. The stock has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.69. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $913.04 and a 12-month high of $1,268.96.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.37 by ($1.25). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 22.62%. Analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 56.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Markel Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.