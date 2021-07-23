Millennium Management LLC Sells 343,218 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,883,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343,218 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Carrier Global worth $79,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,362,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,679,000 after purchasing an additional 15,846,189 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 221.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,436,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,848,000 after purchasing an additional 7,881,210 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $287,980,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 9,982.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,363,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 19,216.0% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,683,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669,486 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.47.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $51.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.62. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $25.60 and a one year high of $51.01.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

