Millennium Management LLC Sells 409,357 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 48.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 436,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 409,357 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.39% of Celanese worth $65,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seascape Capital Management grew its stake in Celanese by 0.4% in the first quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 18,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 3.6% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 2.0% during the first quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Celanese by 1.2% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 8,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CE opened at $152.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $92.11 and a twelve month high of $171.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.19.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.53. Celanese had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 34.86%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 13.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

CE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Celanese from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Celanese from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Alembic Global Advisors boosted their price target on Celanese from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Celanese from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.71.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

