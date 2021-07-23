Mining Core Coin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,661.00 (MCC)

Mining Core Coin (CURRENCY:MCC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Mining Core Coin has a total market capitalization of $18,232.92 and approximately $3,661.00 worth of Mining Core Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mining Core Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mining Core Coin has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00039813 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.71 or 0.00103617 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.44 or 0.00141639 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,420.11 or 0.99772384 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Mining Core Coin Profile

Mining Core Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,458,624 coins. Mining Core Coin’s official Twitter account is @RudyRong3 . Mining Core Coin’s official website is miningcore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Magic Cube is a decentralized ecosystem of entertainment based on BlockChain, committed to creating an MC world where everyone is the protagonist. Magic Cube Coin (MCC) is the only transaction object of the game GTO Token. Secondly, the platform cryptocurrency of the MC exchange has the natural platform currency attributes such as dividends, fee reduction, and voting rights. Besides, the MCC circulation will be fixed at 20 billion pieces. And never increase. “

Mining Core Coin Coin Trading

