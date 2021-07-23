Minter Network Price Down 0.6% Over Last Week (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. During the last seven days, Minter Network has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. Minter Network has a market capitalization of $15.80 million and approximately $11,756.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Minter Network coin can now be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00039060 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00100539 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.30 or 0.00140732 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00021951 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002408 BTC.

About Minter Network

Minter Network uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,473,286,296 coins and its circulating supply is 4,268,076,729 coins. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

